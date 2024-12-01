Place Saints QB Derek Carr In Your Fantasy Football Lineup Against Rams
Derek Carr could be a decent fantasy football play when the New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Put aside the early performances in 2024, the Rams defense isn't the same and Carr could exploit holes in the secondary.
Carr's Recent Performance
Carr has shown improvement in his recent games:
- He scored 18.7 fantasy points in Week 11 against the Browns, completing 21-of-27 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
- In Week 10, he scored 20.5 fantasy points against the Falcons, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
This upward trend suggests Carr is finding his rhythm in the Saints' offense.
Matchup Analysis vs. Rams
The matchup against the Rams appears favorable for Carr:
- The Rams have the 19th-ranked pass defense, allowing 218.2 yards per game.
- Los Angeles has given up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks this season.
- The Rams have allowed three quarterbacks to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game.
Carr's Projections and Rankings
While Carr's projections are modest, they suggest he could be a solid play:
- He's projected for 15.6 fantasy points against the Rams.
- Carr is ranked as the QB #23 for Week 13 by ECR (Expert Consensus Rankings).
Offensive Weapons For Carr
Despite the absence of Chris Olave, Carr still has viable targets:
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown big-play ability, recently connecting with Carr for long touchdowns.
- Alvin Kamara remains a dangerous receiving threat out of the backfield.
Consistency and Upside
Carr has been relatively consistent this season:
- He's averaging 15.6 fantasy points per game.
- His season-high performance was 21.8 fantasy points against the Cowboys in Week 2.
While Carr may not be an elite fantasy option, his recent performances, favorable matchup, and available weapons make him a potentially good play for Week 13, especially for managers in deeper leagues or those dealing with bye weeks or injuries at the quarterback position.