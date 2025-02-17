Popular Saints Mock Draft Target Reportedly Could 'Blow Lid Off' NFL Combine
Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan landed with the New Orleans Saints in numerous NFL mock drafts over the last few weeks. However, by the time NFL Scouting Combine is over, McMillan might be an unrealistic option for the ninth-overall pick.
After speaking with sources at the Senior Bowl, Ric Serritella of Boston Sports Journal wrote that McMillan could be headed for a monster combine showing.
"Our sources have indicated that McMillan is about to blow the lid off Lucas Oil Stadium with one of the most impressive combine performances we have ever witnessed," Serritella wrote in a piece published last week. "His combination of size, speed, athleticism and yards-after-catch ability is something that comes around once in a decade."
Serritella added that McMillan is "in play" for the New England Patriots with the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
McMillan went to the Saints in recent mock drafts from ESPN's Matt Miller and Field Yates, and Ben Rolfe of Pro Football & Sports Network made the same prediction in his latest offering. Considered the best pure receiver prospect in this year's class, McMillan racked up 212 catches for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons with Arizona. He capped off his collegiate career with 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight TDs last season.
