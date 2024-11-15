Powerful Punts & Purpose: Thomas Morstead’s Stellar Work for ALS Awareness
Punter Thomas Morstead will always hold a special place in the hearts of Saints fans, and it's not just because of what he did on the field. The now Jets punter has done plenty in the community of New Orleans, and just received a major award recently for something that will certainly make you smile.
Morstead was presented with the Lou Gehrig Sports Award at the Gala for ALS Awareness this week at Pier 60 in Manhattan. His campaign 'Punt for ALS' continues to support the Team Gleason Foundation for those living with ALS. Morstead was honored at the ALS United Greater New York Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala, receiving the Lou Gehrig Sports Award. Morstead joined New York Yankees radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling and New York Rangers legend Adam Graves as recipients of the award, which is given each year to athletes who exemplify the resilience, strength and leadership that defined Lou Gehrig’s legacy on and off the field.
Prior to the start of this season, Morstead announced this campaign to help raise awareness for the disease that has gripped his dear friend and former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason since 2011. He committed to donating $1,000 for every punt that he pins inside the opponent's 20-yard line, and he's up to 14 punts with the campaign raising $22,752 of its $100,000 goal.
The end goal is to find a cure, and Morstead recognized many in addition to Steve Gleason and the countless others with ALS and their family and friends who care for each other as “perspective givers,” saying, “You think you’re having a bad day? How would Steve handle it? He demonstrates it everyday by continuing to choose to live.”
How Fans Can Donate & Enter to Win
Throughout the rest of the season, donors will have a chance to win special incentives each game, including game-worn signed jerseys by Morstead himself and/or opposing team players. The donation incentives will be announced prior to each game on Morstead’s Instagram (@thomasmorstead) and reposted by Team Gleason (@teamgleason). In addition to game-day incentives, every Punt for ALS donor will enter a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.
“Let’s make this season count, on and off the field,” Morstead said upon launching the campaign in September. “Your donation to Team Gleason empowers the lives of those living with ALS, providing essential support and resources. Make your donation today to make a lasting impact on countless families affected by this devastating disease.”
For more information or to donate, please visit https://teamgleason.org/puntforals/.