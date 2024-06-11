Saints News Network

Saints Preseason Finale Game Versus Titans To Be On NFL Network

The Titans-Saints preseason game will be on NFL Network, which means out of market fans will get to see New Orleans at least twice in August.

John Hendrix

Aug 27, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) lines up a field goal attempt against the Houston Texans during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) lines up a field goal attempt against the Houston Texans during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL announced on Tuesday morning that they'll be carrying 21 preseason games in the month of August, which will see the finale between the Titans and Saints on NFL Network.

The game is set for Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1p.m. CT, and fans will get to see New Orleans twice this preseason. Their second game against the 49ers will be nationally televised on FOX for Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. CT. They'll have joint practices with San Francisco as well that week and the plan is for them to return home after that game.

As for the preseason opener against the Cardinals on the road, that game can be viewed locally on FOX 8/Gray TV. Those markets that will carry the game include:

  • New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
  • Alexandria – KALB
  • Baton Rouge – WAFB
  • Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
  • Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
  • Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
  • Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
  • Lafayette – KATC
  • Lake Charles – KPLC
  • Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
  • Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
  • Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
  • Monroe – KNOE
  • Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
  • Shreveport – KSLA

We're one day closer to Saints football returning, and the team is in action from Tuesday-Thursday with their mandatory three-day minicamp.

