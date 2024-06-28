Pro Football Hall Of Fame Honors Former New Orleans Saints Trainer With The 'Award Of Excellence' In Canton
Former New Orleans Saints longtime athletic trainer Dean Kleinschmidt received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence as an athletic trainer.
He began his career as an intern with the Green Bay Packers in 1967 before joining the Saints in 1969. Later, at 23, he became the head trainer and worked in New Orleans for 31 years. Kleinschmidt retained his position under 13 head coaches while continuing to serve the players before leaving the club in 2000.
In 2002, the Saints Hall of Fame presented Kleinschmidt with the Gemelli Fleur De Lis Award, a testament to his outstanding career. His influence in the field of athletic training is further underscored by his membership in several halls of fame, including:
- Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame
- National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame
- Senior Bowl Hall of Fame
- Southeastern Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.
- Tim Kerin Award for Excellence in Athletic Training by the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame (2002)
Dean Kleinschmidt's career spanned several renowned sports organizations, including New Orleans, Washington, Green Bay, Detroit, Indiana University, the Manning Passing Academy, and Reese's Senior Bowl, before his retirement in 2015.
Dan Fouts emceed the Pro Football Hall of Fame's "Awards of Excellence" reception and luncheon on June 26-27.