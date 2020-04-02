Saints News Network
Raiders and Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple Unable to Agree on Contract

Bob Rose

Former New Orleans Saints Saints cornerback Eli Apple was unable to finalize a new contract with the Oakland Raiders, who agreed to terms with him last week. 

The story was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday, and puts Apple back on the free agent market.  Apple was originally drafted by the New York Giants with the tenth overall pick in 2016 out of Ohio State.   Apple played two seasons with the Giants, intercepting one pass, before being traded to the Saints early in the 2018 season. 

The 24-Yr old Apple broke up 9 passes and intercepted two in ten games with New Orleans in 2018 while giving up under 45% completion percentage when targeted.  Apple played extremely well over the first half of last season with the Saints.  A knee injury hampered him down the stretch however, and he was placed on injured reserve as the team entered the postseason. 

Apple once again hits the free agent market as one of the top corners available and in the prime of his career.  The Saints have already extended the contract of Janoris Jenkins to play opposite of Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, re-signed P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee, and signed XFL star cornerback Deatrick Nichols this offseason. 

