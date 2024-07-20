Saints News Network

Saints Reward Pro Bowl Receiver With Additional Contract Year

Rashid Shaheed will be with the Saints through 2025 after a one-year contract extension.

John Hendrix

Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Saints have taken care of one of their own before training camp starts. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, New Orleans has given Pro Bowl receiver Rashid Shaheed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension. This will tie Shaheed to the team through 2025 and it comes in right about a projected second round tender at $4.978 million

Shaheed was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason and was set to become a restricted free agent after this year. He's made a considerable impact in New Orleans since coming on as undrafted rookie in 2022. In his second season, Shaheed became an All-Pro return man in addition to making the Pro Bowl.

The Saints start training camp on Wednesday, July 24. They'll have one more happy player in the building, and we sit patiently waiting to see what happens with Alvin Kamara now.

Published |Modified
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News