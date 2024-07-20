Saints Reward Pro Bowl Receiver With Additional Contract Year
The Saints have taken care of one of their own before training camp starts. As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, New Orleans has given Pro Bowl receiver Rashid Shaheed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension. This will tie Shaheed to the team through 2025 and it comes in right about a projected second round tender at $4.978 million
Shaheed was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason and was set to become a restricted free agent after this year. He's made a considerable impact in New Orleans since coming on as undrafted rookie in 2022. In his second season, Shaheed became an All-Pro return man in addition to making the Pro Bowl.
The Saints start training camp on Wednesday, July 24. They'll have one more happy player in the building, and we sit patiently waiting to see what happens with Alvin Kamara now.