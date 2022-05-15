Skip to main content

Report: Drew Brees Out at NBC

Saints legendary quarterback will not return to NBC after one-year as in-studio analyst.

Andrew Marchand reports that New Orleans Saints' legendary quarterback, Drew Bees, and NBC Sports have agreed to end their relationship after one year. Brees did not want to continue his role as an in-studio analyst with "Football Night in America" and preferred to call NFL games.

Brees, 43, signed a lucrative deal with NBC after announcing his NFL retirement in 2020. Joining the network was believed to be his next step in seceding longtime color analyst Cris Collingsworth in the booth for Sunday Night Football.

Unfortunately, critics panned Brees' performance next to play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico during the Raiders-Bengals playoff contest.  

Drew Brees
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Major networks hosting football games have been swapping talent. Rumors had Brees jettisoning NBC for Fox Sports after the network lost its top broadcast duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN's Monday Night Football.  

Brees' old ball coach Sean Payton should be finalizing his deal to join Fox as a Sunday morning studio analyst with host Carissa Thompson.  

BROADCASTING CHANGES FOR 2022-23

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman - ESPN MNF

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth - NBC SNF 

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit - Amazon TNF

Drew Brees' exit from NBC is said to be a mutual decision and still be on Fox's radar. It brings under the question of where the future Hall of Famer will land in broadcasting, especially after Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to begin once he retires from the NFL.

Brees ended his NFL career as the top passing quarterback in the game's history until Brady eclipsed his passing and touchdowns records last season. 

It begs whether Brady has Brees in his crosshairs and is pursuing the former quarterback for his records and his life after football.  All joking aside, Drew Brees will find a new home and succeed in and outside the broadcast booth.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_15050860_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: DaMarcus Fields

By Bob Rose8 hours ago
Saints Have Question Marks on Offense
Editorial / Opinion

3 Positions Have Question Marks for Saints Offense Ahead of OTAs

By Kyle T. Mosley10 hours ago
USATSI_16888743_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Predictions

By Bob Rose11 hours ago
Chris Olave
News

Saints Transactions: Friday, May 13

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17165592_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 14, 2022
Jameis Winston Weapons
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Shrewdly Build a Potent Offense, Contenders for 2022

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18162316_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign First-Round Pick Chris Olave

By Bob RoseMay 13, 2022
USATSI_17815354_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Reach Contract Agreement With First-Round Pick Penning

By Bob RoseMay 13, 2022