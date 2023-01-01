Report: Saints Starters Return From Injuries, Expected to Play Against Eagles
New Orleans starters return from the injury report and expect to play against the Eagles.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints expect to play Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and WR Chris Olave (hamstring) against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon at Lincoln Field.
Lattimore hasn't played since the 39-32 victory over Seattle in Week 5.
Olave missed last week's game in Cleveland after suffering an hamstring injury.
The Saints have to win on Sunday, or they'll be eliminated from playoff contention.
