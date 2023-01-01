Report: Saints Starters Return From Injuries, Expected to Play Against Eagles

New Orleans starters return from the injury report and expect to play against the Eagles.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints expect to play Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and WR Chris Olave (hamstring) against the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon at Lincoln Field.

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) react after a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lattimore hasn't played since the 39-32 victory over Seattle in Week 5.

Olave missed last week's game in Cleveland after suffering an hamstring injury.

The Saints have to win on Sunday, or they'll be eliminated from playoff contention.

