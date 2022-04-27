Report: Sean Payton Negotiating to Join Fox Sports

Fox is close to closing a network deal with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Fox is finalizing a deal with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Payton alluded to the possibility of a network deal on a podcast hosted by former Saints kicker Morten Andersen earlier in the week.

"That's probably about four days away from being official," Payton said.

Andrew Marchand reports Payton is negotiating to become an NFL studio analyst for the "Fox NFL Kickoff" show with host Charissa Thompson at the 11 AM ET spot. Payton "would contribute to its top pregame show, "Fox NFL Sunday." as well.

The initial discussions are only for a studio role and not as an in-game analyst.

Fox has also shown interest in Payton's former quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees joining the network. After Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jettison the network to become the new "Monday Night Football" game analysts, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen became Fox Sports' broadcasting duo.

Should Drew Brees join, it may be to ascend into the No. 1 game analyst position instead of Olsen.

Payton retired from the head coaching position with New Orleans after 16 seasons. He has always been an extremely entertaining and engaging interview, now he's on the verge of taking his football knowledge and skills to the Fox Sports.

Sean Payton, 58, had a 152-89 (.631) regular-season record and a 9-8 postseason record with New Orleans. His teams won seven NFC South division titles and advanced to the playoffs nine times, including a franchise-record four consecutive trips from 2017 to 2020.

