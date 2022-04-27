Skip to main content

Report: Sean Payton Negotiating to Join Fox Sports

Fox is close to closing a network deal with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Fox is finalizing a deal with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Payton alluded to the possibility of a network deal on a podcast hosted by former Saints kicker Morten Andersen earlier in the week.   

"That's probably about four days away from being official," Payton said.

Andrew Marchand reports Payton is negotiating to become an NFL studio analyst for the "Fox NFL Kickoff" show with host Charissa Thompson at the 11 AM ET spot. Payton "would contribute to its top pregame show, "Fox NFL Sunday." as well.

The initial discussions are only for a studio role and not as an in-game analyst.   

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fox has also shown interest in Payton's former quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees joining the network. After Troy Aikman and Joe Buck jettison the network to become the new "Monday Night Football" game analysts, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen became Fox Sports' broadcasting duo.   

Should Drew Brees join, it may be to ascend into the No. 1 game analyst position instead of Olsen.

Payton retired from the head coaching position with New Orleans after 16 seasons.  He has always been an extremely entertaining and engaging interview, now he's on the verge of taking his football knowledge and skills to the Fox Sports.

Sean Payton, 58, had a 152-89 (.631) regular-season record and a 9-8 postseason record with New Orleans. His teams won seven NFC South division titles and advanced to the playoffs nine times, including a franchise-record four consecutive trips from 2017 to 2020. 

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Draft Dodgers
Editorial / Opinion

Draft Dodgers!  Saints Should Dodge These Players in the First Round

By Kyle T. Mosley2 hours ago
USATSI_13183647_168388561_lowres
News

Saints' GM Mickey Loomis Talks Pre-Draft

By John Hendrix7 hours ago
New Orleans Saints Helmets
NFL Draft

2022 Saints Mock Draft 5.0: Filling the Needs (SNN)

By John Hendrix11 hours ago
USATSI_15032328_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Former Saints C/G Will Clapp to Sign with Chargers

By Bob RoseApr 26, 2022
USATSI_17388182_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Mock Draft 4.0 (SNN)

By Bob RoseApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16884854
News

Sean Payton Discusses Rumors, Saints Draft on The Great Dane Nation Podcast

By John HendrixApr 26, 2022
USATSI_16973907_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Mid-Round Wideouts

By Bob RoseApr 26, 2022
Saints Fans Vaccinated for 2021
NFL Draft

Stay Put, Trade Up, or Trade Back: What Will the Saints Do?

By John HendrixApr 26, 2022