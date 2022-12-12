Report: Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Monday

ESPN insider Field Yates reports that the New Orleans Saints have signed veteran RB David Johnson to their active roster. To make room for Johnson, the Saints have waived C/G Josh Andrews.

An eight-year veteran, Johnson had 4,039 rushing yards, 273 receptions for 2,758 yards, and 58 touchdowns from 2015 to 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. He had a career-high 1,239 rushing yards and 22 scores during a 2016 All-Pro campaign with Arizona.

Johnson was added to the Saints practice squad earlier this season. He's seen action in one game, recording minus four yards on the ground and catching one pass for 11 yards in a Week 11 win over the Rams. With veteran Mark Ingram likely missing the rest of the year, Johnson will provide experienced depth behind starter Alvin Kamara.

Saints RB David Johnson warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Credit: AL.com

Andrews is an eight-year journeyman with the Eagles, Colts, Jets, and Falcons before being signed by New Orleans this year. An injury to C Erik McCoy elevated him to the starting lineup for three games between weeks 10 and 12. Andrews was replaced at center by starting RG Cesar Ruiz in last Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He did not see any snaps during the game.

The 4-9 Saints host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday afternoon.