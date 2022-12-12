Skip to main content

Report: Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Monday

New Orleans announces two moves early in their preparation for a Week 15 matchup against Atlanta.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ESPN insider Field Yates reports that the New Orleans Saints have signed veteran RB David Johnson to their active roster. To make room for Johnson, the Saints have waived C/G Josh Andrews.

An eight-year veteran, Johnson had 4,039 rushing yards, 273 receptions for 2,758 yards, and 58 touchdowns from 2015 to 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. He had a career-high 1,239 rushing yards and 22 scores during a 2016 All-Pro campaign with Arizona. 

Johnson was added to the Saints practice squad earlier this season. He's seen action in one game, recording minus four yards on the ground and catching one pass for 11 yards in a Week 11 win over the Rams. With veteran Mark Ingram likely missing the rest of the year, Johnson will provide experienced depth behind starter Alvin Kamara. 

Saints RB David Johnson warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Credit: AL.com

Saints RB David Johnson warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Credit: AL.com

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Andrews is an eight-year journeyman with the Eagles, Colts, Jets, and Falcons before being signed by New Orleans this year. An injury to C Erik McCoy elevated him to the starting lineup for three games between weeks 10 and 12. Andrews was replaced at center by starting RG Cesar Ruiz in last Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. He did not see any snaps during the game.

The 4-9 Saints host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday afternoon. 

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18939669_168388561_lowres
News

Saints to Face a Rookie QB in Week 15

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19572031_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Announce Their Week 15 Starting Quarterback

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19472877_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

SNN Roundtable: Saints Biggest Disappointment in 2022

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19478192_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Playoff Scenario-Week 15

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19572040_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

NFC South Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 14

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17443078_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Issue Statement on Alleged Fake Injury

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19204787_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Most Pleasant Surprises in 2022

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19571079_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Saints Playoff Hopes Bleak Following MNF Loss

By Brendan Boylan