Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR

New Orleans to activate first-round pick Trevor Penning for their Week-12 game at San Francisco, per report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected. 

Saints OT Trevor Penning (70) during a preseason game against the Houston Texans. Credit: Saints Wire/USA TODAY 

The 23-year-old Penning was in competition with veteran James Hurst for the left tackle spot throughout training camp and preseason. He showed great improvement in each preseason game before tearing ligaments in his foot during the finale.

The ensuing surgery put Penning on injured reserve. He has yet to see any regular season action for the Saints (4-7) and hopes to be active against the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) on Sunday. 

The 6'7" and 321-Lb. Penning is a physical run blocker with the quick feet to excel in pass protection with refined technique.

The Saints other first-round choice, WR Chris Olave, is among the candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year with 51 receptions for 760 yards so far. Penning could provide a huge boost for a New Orleans offense that has given up 25 sacks and ranks 15th in rushing production after eleven games. 

