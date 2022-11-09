Skip to main content

Saints Kamara Has Trial Delayed Again

The ongoing legal saga of New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is delayed until at least the start of 2023.
The legal proceedings involving New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara continue to drag on. Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas last February and charged with felony assault for his involvement in an incident that took place in a Vegas hotel lobby. 

Since then, a preliminary hearing and pre-trial conferences have been postponed several times. Today, they were postponed again because none of the defendants were in court. 

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the judge continued a Negotiations Hearing for another 60 days. According to reports, a Status Conference has been scheduled for January 23, 2023 in Las Vegas. The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for March 1, 2023 in Las Vegas. 

If found guilty, the 27-year-old Kamara faces legal consequences as well as NFL discipline. Kamara leads the 3-6 Saints with 443 yards rushing and is second on the team with 36 receptions for 319 yards. 

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

