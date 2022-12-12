Saints Announce Their Week 15 Starting Quarterback

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday morning that Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 15 game against Atlanta.

The 35-year-old Dalton will start his 11th straight game since taking over for an injured Jameis Winston in Week 4. He is 3-7 as a starter this season for the 4-9 Saints.

Dalton has completed 66.9% of his passes this year for an average of 225 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The Saints rank 16th in total offense and 11th in passing production, but have scored just one touchdown in their last nine quarters.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Winston was the starter when New Orleans beat Atlanta to open the regular season. He threw for 269 yards and two scores while leading the team back from a 16-point fourth quarter deficit to a 27-26 victory.

Dalton is 2-0 against the Falcons as a starter in his career. Both wins came as the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014 and 2018. He completed over 67% of his throws for a combined 589 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.