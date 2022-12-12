Saints to Face a Rookie QB in Week 15

Atlanta Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder will get his first NFL start this Sunday at the New Orleans Saints. Falcons coach Arthur Smith confirmed the news on Monday. Smith also said that QB Marcus Mariota, who had started the team’s first 13 games, could be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Falcons are 5-8 and coming off a bye week. New Orleans, 4-9, is also coming off a bye and is ranked 10th in the NFL in pass defense. The Saints defeated Atlanta 27-26 on opening week and has won five of the last six and 8 of 10 against the Falcons.

Ridder, 23, was a third-round selection out of Cincinnati by the Falcons. The 74th overall pick, he was the second quarterback chosen. Ridder completed 62% of his throws for 10,239 yards with 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in four years at the University of Cincinnati. He led the Bearcats to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoffs as a senior.

Atlanta ranks 28th in total offense and 31st in passing yardage. Mariota had completed 61% of his passes and had averaged just 156 yards per outing with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He was second on the team in rushing, picking up 438 yards on the ground and adding an additional four scores.

Sep 11, 2022; New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) strips the ball from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) as safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks to make a tackle. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mariota threw for 215 yards against the Saints in Week One. He also added 72 yards rushing and a touchdown, but lost a costly second half fumble in the loss. Mariota had taken every snap at quarterback for the Falcons this season.

Ridder was projected to be a potential first-round pick coming into the draft. At 6'4" and 215-Lbs., he has a decent arm but also good mobility. He rushed for 2,180 yards over four years with the Bearcats.