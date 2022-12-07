Saints Re-Sign WR Kevin White

The New Orleans Saints have added WR Kevin White back to their practice squad, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Aug 19, 2022; New Orleans Saints receiver Kevin White (17) after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY

The 30-year-old White was originally the 7th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft out of West Virginia by the Chicago Bears. After six injury-plagued seasons, he signed with the Saints in 2021, where he played in six games and caught one pass for 38 yards.

White had appeared in seven games for New Orleans this season before being released prior to Monday's game against Tampa Bay. He's had two receptions for 74 yards so far and has also been a standout member of the special teams.