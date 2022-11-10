Report: Saints Trevor Penning Designated to Return From IR

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the New Orleans Saints have designated rookie OT Trevor Penning to return from injured reserve.

The 23-year-old Penning was the 19th overall pick in the first round of this spring's draft by the Saints. He played collegiately at Northern Iowa, where he earned first-team All-American honors in 2021.

The third offensive tackle selected, Penning was the second of two first round picks by New Orleans, with Ohio State WR Chris Olave being chosen at number 11 overall.

Saints OT Trevor Penning (70) during a 2022 preseason game. Credit: Crescent City Sports

Penning was in a competition with veteran James Hurst for the left tackle spot vacated by the free-agent defection of Terron Armstead. He'd tear ligaments in his left foot during the Saints preseason finale.

New Orleans enters a Week 10 contest at the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 3-6 record. The Saints rank sixth in total offense, 12th in rushing production, and have surrendered 19 QB sacks so far this season.