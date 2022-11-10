Skip to main content

Report: Saints Trevor Penning Designated to Return From IR

Rookie T Trevor Penning could see his first NFL action in a matter of weeks, according to reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the New Orleans Saints have designated rookie OT Trevor Penning to return from injured reserve. 

The 23-year-old Penning was the 19th overall pick in the first round of this spring's draft by the Saints. He played collegiately at Northern Iowa, where he earned first-team All-American honors in 2021.

The third offensive tackle selected, Penning was the second of two first round picks by New Orleans, with Ohio State WR Chris Olave being chosen at number 11 overall. 

Saints OT Trevor Penning (70) during a 2022 preseason game. Credit: Crescent City Sports

Saints OT Trevor Penning (70) during a 2022 preseason game. Credit: Crescent City Sports

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Penning was in a competition with veteran James Hurst for the left tackle spot vacated by the free-agent defection of Terron Armstead. He'd tear ligaments in his left foot during the Saints preseason finale.

New Orleans enters a Week 10 contest at the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 3-6 record.  The Saints rank sixth in total offense, 12th in rushing production, and have surrendered 19 QB sacks so far this season. 

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19331393_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Roundup: Jordan, Maye New Faces to Pop Up on Thursday

By John Hendrix
USATSI_18931015_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign 2 Players to Practice Squad Roster

By Bob Rose
USATSI_16786743_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 10

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_11894444_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Mistake-Prone Saints Passing Game Must Rebound Against Struggling Steelers Pass D

By Bob Rose
Bayou Blitz (8)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Saints vs Steelers Preview

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19329677_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Kamara Has Trial Delayed Again

By Bob Rose
Erik McCoy -Saints Center Signs Contract Extension
News

Saints Injury Roundup: McCoy, Peat Do Not Practice on Estimated Wednesday Practice Report

By John Hendrix
Allen and Winston
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Unanswered Points: Allen's Decisions, QBs, and History

By Kyle T. Mosley