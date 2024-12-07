Saints Activate Kendre Miller Off IR and Make Several Other Week 14 Transactions
Kendre Miller is back for the Saints, as the team announced several roster moves ahead of Week 14's matchup against the Giants.
Kendre Miller is officially back in the Saints lineup, as the team activated the second-year running back off injured reserve on Saturday.
New Orleans also signed receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis to the active roster from the practice squad, while waiving offensive lineman Kyle Hergel and placing Nick Saldiveri on injured reserve. The team also ruled out Tanoh Kpassagnon for Sunday, and he'll have to be activated before next Sunday's game against the Commanders.
At 4-8, the Saints aren't technically out of the NFC South. However, they're going to have to win out and hope for some magic. It'll start with whether or not they can rebound and knock off the lowly Giants in Week 14.
