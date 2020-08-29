SI.com
Saints Add Defensive Line Depth

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints add depth to their defensive line on Saturday, reportedly signing DE Anthony Lanier, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The news came after New Orleans lost reserve DT Jalen Dalton for the season with a triceps injury earlier this week.

Lanier entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Washington Redskins from Alabama A&M in 2016. He missed his rookie year with injury but appeared in 11 games with Washington in 2017, amassing 5 sacks, 10 QB hits, forcing a fumble, and batting down 5 passes. He was released by the Redskins in 2018, spending the last two years on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers before being signed to a futures deal by the Chiefs in January, only to be released prior to the draft. The 6’6” 285-Lb Lanier will now compete for a roster spot on a New Orleans defensive line that is one of the deepest in the NFL.

