Report: Saints Add Former Starting Guard Forrest Lamp to Practice Squad

New Orleans adds quality depth and starting experience to its interior offensive line with a former Day-2 draft pick.

The New Orleans Saints have signed 27-year-old offensive guard Forrest Lamp to their practice squad, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lamp was one of several players that New Orleans brought in for a workout on Monday. His signing comes just hours after the Saints added former Pro Bowl RB Lamar Miller to their practice squad.

Lamp was a second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers out of Western Kentucky. He was the first offensive guard drafted in 2017, coming off the board with the number 38 overall pick.

A torn ACL sustained in the 2017 training camp sidelined Lamp in his rookie year. He’d appear in only two games for the Chargers in 2018.

Lamp started two games and appeared in seven contests during the 2019 season before a broken fibula ended his year. He started all 16 games in 2020 for a Chargers team that ranked sixth in passing yardage, 18th in rushing, and allowed 32 sacks of rookie QB Justin Herbert.

Lamp signed a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but was released in training camp.

At 6’4” and 310-Lbs., Lamp can play either guard spot but has 18 career starts on the left side. He shows good footwork and solid technique as both a pass blocker and run blocker.

The Saints had a bye last week. They'll return to action on Monday night at Seattle with a 3-2 record. New Orleans has been without LT Terron Armstead and C Erik McCoy for the past several games.

