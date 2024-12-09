Saints Add Tra Fluellen To Defensive Backfield
The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed safety Tra Fluellen on Monday morning. Fluellen's representatives at Tri Sports Agency initially announced the transaction on social media. It remains unclear whether Fluellen has been signed to the Saints' active roster or the practice squad.
A rookie out of Middle Tennessee State, Fluellen was not selected in this past spring's NFL Draft. He was drafted in the second round of the United Football League (UFL) College Draft in June by the Houston Roughnecks.
Fluellen started his collegiate career at Houston Baptist, where he played in 2019 and 2020. He'd transfer to Middle Tennessee State in 2021, where he'd play out the last three years. In three years with the Blue Raiders, Fluellen intercepted five passes and broke up 12 others while recording a sack and eight tackles for loss among total 197 stops.
A Pre-Draft Scouting Report on Fluellen, Per Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network:
Tra Fluellen has had an impressive collegiate football career as a safety, showcasing his talent and versatility across multiple programs.
College Career
Houston Baptist (2019-2020)
Fluellen began his college career at Houston Baptist, where he made an immediate impact:
Earned HERO Sports Freshman All-America First Team honors in 2019.
• Finalist for the Jerry Rice Award (top FCS freshman)
• Tied for seventh in the Southland Conference with 101 tackles.
• Recorded two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble3
• Played four games in 2020 before transferring.
Middle Tennessee State University (2021-2023)
Fluellen transferred to MTSU in 2021, where he continued to excel.
2021 Season:
• Played in all 13 games with one start.
Recorded 29 tackles and one sack.
2022 Season:
• Started all 13 games.
• Led the team with 104 total tackles.
• Added 4.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups.
• Named Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.
2023 Season:
• Played 684 total snaps.
• Recorded 64 tackles (third on the team).
• Led the team with three interceptions.
• Added 2.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
• Voted a permanent team captain by teammates
• Named to the Bronco Nagurski Watch List and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.
• Season cut short due to an ACL injury.
Notable Achievements and Recognition
• Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2022, 2023)
• Finished his college career with 323 total tackles (197 at MTSU)
• Known for his leadership skills, high character, and intelligence on the field.
Physical Attributes and Skills:
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 210 lbs.
Possesses the size and skills desired for a professional defensive back.
Demonstrates strong ability to read and process plays.
Exhibits excellent ball skills and run defense support.
Tra Fluellen's college career has been marked by consistent improvement and standout performances, making him a promising prospect for professional football despite his recent injury setback.