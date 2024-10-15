Saints Reportedly Add Veteran Wide Receiver In Wake Of Injuries
The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have signed veteran wide receiver Dante Pettis to their practice squad. To make room for Pettis, the Saints also announced that they are releasing cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles from their practice squad.
This move comes in response to key injuries to their receiving corps. Chris Olave left Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion. Rashid Shaheed suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of that loss. Reports on Monday indicated that Shaheed could miss some time with the injury.
The Saints host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. With such a short turnaround, it's highly unlikely that either Olave or Shaheed play.
Dante Pettis
Pettis, who turns 29 on October 23, was originally a second-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Washington by the San Francisco 49ers. He played his first three years with the 49ers before being released midway through the 2020 season.
Over his three years in San Francisco, Pettis appeared in 28 games and started 12 contests. He caught 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season was his 2018 rookies campaign, when he had 27 receptions for 467 yards and five scores.
The New York Giants picked up Pettis upon his release by the 49ers. He played in two games for the Giants down the stretch of that year. In those contests, he had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Pettis also played the following year in New York but played in only three games before being placed on injured reserve. He had 10 receptions for 87 yards and a score in those contests.
In 2022, Pettis was signed as a free agent by the Chicago Bears. He'd appear in all 17 games for the Bears, starting seven. His 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns that year was his best production since his rookie season.
Pettis was placed on injured reserve by the Bears during the 2023 preseason before ultimately being released with an injury settlement. He was re-signed by Chicago this offseason, but was again placed on injured reserve at the end of the preseason before being released on August 27.
The quarterback coach for Chicago was Andrew Janocko during Pettis' two years with the team. Janocko is in his first year as QB coach of the New Orleans Saints.
The 6'1" and 195-Lb. Pettis has officially played five NFL seasons. He has 71 career receptions for yards 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in 50 games of action. Pettis joins wideouts Kevin Austin Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown on the New Orleans practice squad.
It's also worth noting that Shaheed will also need to be replaced as a punt and kickoff returner. Pettis also has experience in this area. In 2022 with Chicago, he averaged 9.1 yards as a punt returner.
With Olave and Shaheed both hurt, that only leaves Bub Means, Mason Tipton, and Cedrick Wilson on the active roster. Means and Tipton are both rookies. The three receivers have combined for only 14 catches and 116 yards on 24 targets through six games.
Barring any other additions, we should expect the Saints to add at least one out of Austin, St. Brown, or the newly signed Pettis to the active roster for Thursday's game against Denver. New Orleans comes into the game with a 2-4 record, while the Broncos counter with a 3-3 mark.