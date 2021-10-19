Saints: Kwon Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith, and Marcus Davenport Will Return from Injured Reserve, Per Report

    • October 19, 2021
    Saints Alexander, Smith, and Davenport Set to Return from Injured Reserve, Per Report

    New Orleans will have three critical players designated to return to action off the injured reserve list.
    The New Orleans Saints will return three critical players designated to the active roster from the injured reserve list.  

    Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill shared linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith are designated to return to full participation.   

    Alexander and Davenport were placed on the reserve/injured list following Week 1 injuries in the Green Bay contest.  Both defenders were important pieces in the win over the Packers.   

    Davenport registered three tackles and one sack.  While Alexander recorded two tackles and played 60% of the defensive snaps in the Week 1 tilt.  The game was Alexander's first game action since tearing his Achilles on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings.

    Tre'Quan Smith has been nursing a hamstring injury since training camp.  On Sept. 10, the team placed him on injured reserve.   The veteran receiver's return would help a Saints wide receiving corps struggling to maintain consistency and provide open targets for starter Jameis Winston.

    Saints-Seahawks Notes

    New Orleans will travel this weekend to the northwest and face a "Russell Wilson-less" Seattle Seahawks team on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

    Saints lead all-time series, 8-6 and have won 4 of past 5 games.

    QB Jameis Winston had a season-high 279 pass yards and four touchdowns for a 108.2 quarterback rating in Week 5.  Winston now has 100+ rating in 4 of his 5 starts this season. 

    Seattle has been an opponent of Winston once in his career on Nov. 3, 2019 when he passed for 335 yards and 2 TDs for a 103.9 rating. 

