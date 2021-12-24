Saints All-Pro Linebacker, Right Tackle Placed on COVID-19 List, Per Report

Skip to main content
    Saints All-Pros at Linebacker, Right Tackle  Landed on COVID-19 List

    The COVID-19 outbreak in the New Orleans Saints locker room has hit another star player.
    Author:

    The COVID-19 outbreak in the New Orleans Saints locker room has hit another star player. According to Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill, All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon.

    Davis makes the eleventh Saints player added to the COVID listing by the team.

    Just after Demario Davis news, RT Ryan Ramczyk and RB Dwayne Washington were added to the Saints growing list of players who tested positive for COVID-19.

    Ramczyk was not listed on the team's Friday Injury Report because of his COVID-19 status.

    Bob Rose reported, "J.T. Gray is the tenth New Orleans player to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. He joins other notable players like S Malcolm Jenkins, TE Adam Trautman, and quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian."

    Saints LB Demario Davis
