New Orleans Saints All-Pro Safety Starts The 'Mental Mindset Initiative' To Tackle Mental Health Issues

The Saints All-Pro is giving back to the communities that influenced his life and career.

Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Saints All-Pro/Pro Bowl Safety JT Gray has announced the creation of his mental health initiative, Mental Mindset. A fundraising campaign for mental health services in the three cities that have been significant in JT's life: his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and Starkville, Mississippi, where he attended Mississippi State University, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I know that everybody goes through something at some point in their life, and there should always be a helping hand,” JT said.

J.T. Gray
Feb 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JT was inspired to start the initiative after seeing people in his community struggling with mental health issues and unable to get the care they need. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that nearly 50% of Mississippians and Louisianans who needed mental health care but did not receive it cited cost as the reason. The hope is that Mental Mindset will help normalize seeking mental health care, especially in rural communities. 

Therapy sessions and crowdfunding are organized through Fund Recovery, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships for mental health and addiction services to those who cannot afford them.

Those interested in supporting and learning more can visit the website.

