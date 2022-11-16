Saints Announce Dalton As Week-11 Starter

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Andy Dalton as the Week-11 starter against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to John Hendrix, "We're going to go with Andy," Allen said to the media. He believed Allen "had a good practice" on Wednesday and worked on fundamentals and technique.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton, 35, has yet to be highly productive in the win column for New Orleans since filling in for Jameis Winston. His 2-5 record as the starter has had a few highs and numerous lows.

Dalton has completed 65% of his passes in seven games with the Saints for 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Red Rifle tossed two interceptions and a touchdown in a 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

Allen noted, "Jameis Winston isn't 100% and not sure if he will be 100%" after sustaining four-fractured vertebrae in Week 1 and a torn foot ligament in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. Despite the severe injuries, Winston was allowed to play in a 22-14 loss to Carolina the following week.

As puzzling as the Saints' season has been, the handling of Winston has been an enigma.

It seems the decision to remain with Dalton will either prove "wise" or "fools gold" going into the season's home stretch.

New Orleans is 16th in third-down conversions at 40.6% and has 72 penalties for 600 yards, the 4th-most in the NFL. Dennis Allen hopes to correct these two main issues if the Saints can chase the NFC South title.

On Sunday, the Saints expect a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team without their top-offensive threat, WR Cooper Kupp. The game will be at to enter Caesars Superdome for a noon kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Read More Saints News: