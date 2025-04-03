Saints Announce Full Practice Schedule For OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp
We now have a clearer picture of the Saints' offseason schedule.
On Thursday, New Orleans announced key dates for its offseason program. The Saints revealed when the program will start and when they'll hold practices for voluntary offseason training activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.
Here are the full details:
Start of program: April 14
OTAs: May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5
Minicamp: June 10-12
As of this writing, we didn't have details on which OTA practices would be open to reporters. Credentialed media typically are granted access to all of mandatory minicamp.
Obviously, the Saints will look a bit different than the last time we saw them. They'll have a new head coach and two new coordinators, plus a slew of rookies -- potentially including a first-year quarterback.
The next few weeks will be all about the 2025 NFL Draft and what New Orleans could do with the ninth-overall pick. Many want the Saints to use the pick on a new franchise quarterback, but New Orleans arguably has greater needs across its roster.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start April 24.
