Saints News Network

Saints Announce The Release Of One Of Their Punters, Per Reports

New Orleans kicks off a flurry of moves to come with the release of two special teams contributors.

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints punter Lou Hedley (15) against the Arizona Cardinals
New Orleans Saints punter Lou Hedley (15) against the Arizona Cardinals / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints announced the first of several personnel moves to come on Tuesday. New Orleans has released punter Lou Hedley, according to reports.

KEEP UP WITH SAINTS ROSTER CUTS HERE

Hedley, 31, was entering his second season in the NFL and with New Orleans. He was in competition for the team's punting job with rookie Matthew Hayball. Punting opportunities were shared equally between the two players throughout preseason.

Hedley had beaten out incumbent Blake Gillikin for the job in last year's training camp. After securing the job, Hedley went on to a gross punting average of 43 yards during the year with a net average of 39.7 yards per punt. He had just four touchbacks with 31 of his kicks getting downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

New Orleans also announced the release of veteran safety Roderic Teamer on Tuesday. These are the first of several moves that the Saints will make today, as all NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Published |Modified
Bob Rose

BOB ROSE

Covers the New Orleans Saints as a senior writer for the Saints News Network.  Co-Host of the Bayou Blitz Podcast.

Home/News