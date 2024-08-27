Saints Announce The Release Of One Of Their Punters, Per Reports
The New Orleans Saints announced the first of several personnel moves to come on Tuesday. New Orleans has released punter Lou Hedley, according to reports.
Hedley, 31, was entering his second season in the NFL and with New Orleans. He was in competition for the team's punting job with rookie Matthew Hayball. Punting opportunities were shared equally between the two players throughout preseason.
Hedley had beaten out incumbent Blake Gillikin for the job in last year's training camp. After securing the job, Hedley went on to a gross punting average of 43 yards during the year with a net average of 39.7 yards per punt. He had just four touchbacks with 31 of his kicks getting downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
New Orleans also announced the release of veteran safety Roderic Teamer on Tuesday. These are the first of several moves that the Saints will make today, as all NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern Time.