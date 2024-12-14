Saints Announce Transactions For Week 15 Matchup Against Washington
The New Orleans Saints have announced the following transactions in advance of Sunday's game against Washington.
- Downgraded quarterback Derek Carr (hand/concussion) to OUT
- Activated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) from the Physically Unable to Perform list
- Placed LB D'Marco Jackson on injured reserve
The Carr news is no surprise. He was listed as ''doubtful'' in the team's final injury report of the week on Friday. However, it is expected that Carr will miss significant time, perhaps the rest of the year, because of a fractured left hand sustained against the Giants last week. Carr was hurt when leaping when attempting to get a first down during the fourth quarter of a 14-11 win at New York.
Kpassagnon is expected to see his first action of this year. An eighth-year veteran, he's in his fourth campaign with the Saints. After sustaining an Achilles injury early this offseason, he's been on the PUP list.
Over his first three years with New Orleans, Kpassagnon has 9.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, and 10 tackles for loss. An excellent athlete at 6'7" and 289-Lbs., Kpassagnon has the versatility to play end or inside at tackle.
The Saints come into Week 15 with a 5-8 record. While not mathematically eliminated from the NFC South race, they are in must-win situations throughout the remainder of the year and still in need of outside help.
Washington counters with an 8-5 record. They are in second place in the NFC East but currently hold the seventh and final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race. Washington controls their own destiny with a win at New Orleans.