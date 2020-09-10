Saints Announce Two Roster Moves on Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints made two roster moves on Wednesday, announcing that they had signed free agent DE Marcus Willoughby to their practice, and that they also placed rookie P Blake Gilliken on injured reserve.

Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Blake Gillikin (93) punts the ball during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY

Gillikin, an undrafted rookie from Penn State, was one of last weekend's biggest roster surprises when he was one of two punters kept on the 53-man roster along with veteran Thomas Morstead. He impressed coaches with his booming kicks and accurate placement in training camp, leading the team to decide to keep him rather than risk losing him on waivers.

They listed Gillikin (back injury) on the team's first official injury report of the week, along with DE Marcus Davenport and rookie G Cesar Ruiz, before later announcing that they had placed Gillikin on injured reserve.

James Madison offensive lineman Liam Fornadel gets ready to block Elon s Marcus Willoughby during the first half of the the Dukes 27-24 Colonial Athletic Association loss Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. © Tom Jacobs/The News Leader

Willoughby, an undrafted rookie from Elon, was also added to the Saints practice squad this afternoon. He is a 6’3” 252-Lb defensive end who spent training camp with the Baltimore Ravens before being released last week. Willoughby's addition rounds out the Saints 16-player practice squad, as they prepare for their 2020 season opener on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

