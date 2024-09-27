Saints News Network

Saints Announce Uniform Combo For Falcons Game | Week 4

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu announced the team's uniform combination.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) had veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu announce the team's 'White-on-White' uniform combo against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. During Sunday's game, the Saints will wear their 'White-On-White' jerseys with their non-Color Rush white pants.

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Series History

New Orleans leads the all-team regular season series over the Falcons, 55-54, and has been 25-11 since the 2006 season when Sean Payton was hired as head coach. The Saints' largest margin of victory in the series was 38 points when New Orleans defeated the Falcons, 38-0, at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on Nov. 1, 1987.

The Saints defeated the Falcons 48-17 on Jan. 7 at Caesars Superdome. Sunday's contest will be the first matchup this season between the NFC South rivals.

