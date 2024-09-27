Saints Announce Uniform Combo For Falcons Game | Week 4
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) had veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu announce the team's 'White-on-White' uniform combo against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. During Sunday's game, the Saints will wear their 'White-On-White' jerseys with their non-Color Rush white pants.
Series History
New Orleans leads the all-team regular season series over the Falcons, 55-54, and has been 25-11 since the 2006 season when Sean Payton was hired as head coach. The Saints' largest margin of victory in the series was 38 points when New Orleans defeated the Falcons, 38-0, at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on Nov. 1, 1987.
The Saints defeated the Falcons 48-17 on Jan. 7 at Caesars Superdome. Sunday's contest will be the first matchup this season between the NFC South rivals.