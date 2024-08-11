Saints Backup Quarterback Battle: Who Has The Edge After Defeating The Cardinals?
The QB Battle to become Derek Carr's backup for the New Orleans Saints may have tilted in favor of the rookie. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener led the team on two scoring drives.
However, Rattler rushed for a touchdown and guided the team to a fourth-quarter comeback as Charlie Smyth booted a 37-yard field with 8 seconds remaining in the game. New Orleans would gain the lead and victory over Arizona, 16-14.
The Saints QBs statistical comparison:
- Carr: 2 of 6 completions for 12 yards and 0 touchdowns; 1 possession
- Haener: 9 of 13 completions for 107 yards and 0 touchdowns; 5 possessions
- Rattler: 9 of 17 completions for 70 yards and one rushing touchdown; 5 possessions
Rattler took the offense on a seven-play, 70-yard drive for a touchdown to begin the 3rd quarter. He finished the game on a two-minute drive for the win.
Haener had a two-minute drive of his own. Still, Allen believes the team must watch the tape for a true evaluation.
"Executed with poise," Allen's initial thoughts on Rattler. "I thought Haener did a good job," Allen commented. "Both of them led two-minute drives...I thought both of them responded well."
For the moment, a slight edge may favor Rattler, but, the New Orleans coaching staff may see if differently.