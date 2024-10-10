New Orleans Saints: Big Returns and Major Absences in Week 6 Thursday Practice
After holding a walk-thru on Wednesday, New Orleans was back to a regular type of practice on Thursday. From the open portion made available to the media, there's still some concerns for the Saints in the health department.
Among those not spotted during our window included Derek Carr, Will Harris, Taysom Hill, Pete Werner, Cesar Ruiz and Lucas Patrick. Alvin Kamara and Payton Turner 'returned' to practice after being listed as non-participants on the estimated report. I saw Rashid Shaheed briefly prior to stretch. Kendre Miller was out there and Tanoh Kpassagnon came on late.
Dennis Allen said that Harris (hamstring) could be a candidate for injured reserve, while Carr is considered week-to-week with his oblique strain. If you somehow missed it, rookie Spencer Rattler will get the start against Tampa.