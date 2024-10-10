Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints: Big Returns and Major Absences in Week 6 Thursday Practice

After an estimated practice report on Wednesday, we get a better idea of where the Saints are at in the health department.

John Hendrix

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) heads to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) heads to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
After holding a walk-thru on Wednesday, New Orleans was back to a regular type of practice on Thursday. From the open portion made available to the media, there's still some concerns for the Saints in the health department.

Among those not spotted during our window included Derek Carr, Will Harris, Taysom Hill, Pete Werner, Cesar Ruiz and Lucas Patrick. Alvin Kamara and Payton Turner 'returned' to practice after being listed as non-participants on the estimated report. I saw Rashid Shaheed briefly prior to stretch. Kendre Miller was out there and Tanoh Kpassagnon came on late.

Dennis Allen said that Harris (hamstring) could be a candidate for injured reserve, while Carr is considered week-to-week with his oblique strain. If you somehow missed it, rookie Spencer Rattler will get the start against Tampa.

