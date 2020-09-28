Source: Saints bring back Ken Crawley to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints are reuniting with defensive back Ken Crawley, according to a league source. Crawley, who spent several seasons with the team between 2016-2019, will be joining the team's practice squad. The Saints had openings in the practice squad due to calling up Bennie Fowler and Margus Hunt, who cannot revert back there because of the rules set forth from the CBA.

The CBA made a change during the offseason where you can have up to 55 players on the roster during the week by promoting from the practice squad prior to 3 p.m. CT on the day before their respective game. Those players that come up from the practice squad would immediately revert back there the day after the game, however in Fowler and Hunt's case, you can only activate them twice per season (including postseason).

Life after the Saints wasn't too kind to Crawley, as he bounced between the Dolphins, the Raiders, and most recently the Cardinals. He had a try out with the team last Friday.