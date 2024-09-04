Don't Miss the Saints Live: Are You Ready for Week 1?
Find out whether or not you'll get the Panthers-Saints game on Sunday so you can make the proper arrangements.
In this story:
The Saints open their regular season hosting the Panthers for a noon/1 p.m. CT kickoff inside the Superdome on Sunday. Here's an early look at whether or not you'll get the game for Week 1, courtesy of 506sports.com.
They put out weekly broadcast maps, which are unofficial and not finalized. Some additional updates and corrections could obviously happen between now and the game, so be sure to check your local listings. Be sure to check them out for all of the broadcast information each week to see if you'll get the game or not, and which matchup you'll have if that's the case.
The game will be on FOX, featuring a broadcast team of Chris Meyers, Mark Schlereth and Jennifer Hale.
