Saints-Broncos Blowout Deflates Amazon Prime Ratings
The NFL's schedule makers had high hopes for a ratings bonanza with the Saints vs. Broncos matchup on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football.
The contest was strategically planned to coincide with Drew Brees' induction into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and Sean Payton's return. After stepping away from the franchise, it was the team's most successful head coach's first visit to Caesars Superdome.
Viewership Decline
According to Pro Football Talk, the Amazon Prime broadcast attracted only 9.81 million viewers, failing to reach the 10 million mark. However, this figure still surpassed the viewership of the Saints' loss to Jacksonville in Week 7 of the 2023 season.
Disappointing Outcome
Despite the high expectations, the game turned into a one-sided affair, causing viewers at home and in the stadium to lose interest. The Saints' performance continued to disappoint as they suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, leading to underwhelming viewership numbers. This disappointing outcome significantly impacted the game's appeal and viewer engagement.
Future Implications
The continued poor performance of the Saints may lead networks to reconsider featuring the team in future broadcasts. This shift could significantly impact the team's national exposure and the NFL's scheduling decisions moving forward, potentially altering the league's viewership and team representation dynamics.