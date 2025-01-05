Breaking Down Saints vs. Bucs: Preview, Predictions, Mickey Loomis and Coach Rumors
Previewing the Bucs game, the Saints head coaching rumors and if Mickey Loomis leads the way for the future of New Orleans.
It's the season finale for the Saints, as it'll undoubtedly be a long and tumultuous offseason. The Second and Saints podcast previews the final game against the Buccaneers, highlighting the impending coaching search, especially the candidacy of Aaron Glenn for head coach alongside the team's challenging financial decisions tied to Derek Carr's contract.
Week 18 Saints-Bucs Game Preview
Episode Summary
- Acknowledgment of Tragedy: We want to express our heartfelt condolences for the victims of the recent tragedy in New Orleans on Bourbon Street.
- Coaching Search Dynamics: A substantial portion of the episode is dedicated to the Saints' coaching search, with Aaron Glenn emerging as a prominent candidate. However, the hosts stress the importance of a comprehensive search and caution against reading too much into various reports.
- Financial Considerations: The discussion turns to the Saints' financial challenges and the tough decisions surrounding Derek Carr's $40 million contract.
- Retention vs. Fresh Perspectives: The hosts debate the merits of turning to someone familiar, like Aaron Glenn, versus pursuing external candidates for a new approach.
- Future of Mickey Loomis: Consideration is given to how the coaching decision will impact Mickey Loomis' future and the prospects of potential internal candidates.
- Game Preview: The upcoming matchup with the Buccaneers is previewed, focusing on Spencer Rattler's expected performance and the Saints' struggles against the run.
- Predictions and Offseason Plans: The hosts share their predictions for the game, along with the Saints' offseason strategy, emphasizing the need for targeted roster improvements.
Key Takeaways
- Coaching Search Insights: The podcast kicks off with an exploration of the ongoing search for a new head coach, focusing on speculation surrounding Aaron Glenn as a front-runner and Mickey Loomis' pivotal role in the decision-making process. The hosts stress the importance of accurate reporting to avoid confusion regarding the developments.
- Mickey Loomis’s Influence: The hosts delve into Loomis’s significant input in coaching decisions, suggesting that his choices will have substantial implications for his continued position with the team.
- "Dennis Allen 2.0" Concerns: There are worries that hiring Aaron Glenn could result in a repeat of the "Dennis Allen 2.0" situation, but one thing to point out is that Glenn lacks prior head coaching experience in the NFL. Allen had the Raiders before.
- Derek Carr's Contract Dilemma: A critical discussion arises regarding Derek Carr's $40 million cap charge that's coming. The hosts examine the financial consequences of retaining versus releasing him, alongside how this might affect roster construction moving forward.
- Alternative Coaching Candidates: Various alternative candidates are proposed, including Anthony Weaver and Vance Joseph, noting the necessity for new ideas and strategies to revamp the team.
- Debate on Jon Gruden's Return: The possibility of Jon Gruden's comeback is debated, highlighting his controversial past and the potential distractions his presence could create for the team.
- Game Preview Against the Buccaneers: In the final segment, the hosts preview the Saints-Buccaneers matchup, emphasizing the team's challenges, particularly their struggling run defense against the Buccaneers' formidable rushing attack. There is a focus on the importance of Spencer Rattler’s performance, coupled with the need for the Saints to exhibit improvement in critical areas.
You can join hosts Ross Jackson (Locked On Saints/Louisiana Sports) and John Hendrix for their live stream on Sunday during the game to talk more about this matchup and the Saints' future.
