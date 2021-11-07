Report: Saints Made Call to Broncos on Teddy Bridgewater

Saints Made Call About Teddy Bridgewater
You always find gems after the NFL's Trade Deadline has passed, and Sunday morning brought us one concerning the Saints and a familiar face. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, New Orleans asked the Denver Broncos about Teddy Bridgewater, a player the team was undoubtedly familiar with.
Pelissero said, "The Broncos also had increase about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, including from the Saints, who just lost Jameis Winston for the season."
He added that Denver never considered trading Bridgewater, as he's their starter for a team looking to make a playoff push. Although, that didn't stop them from trading Von Miller to the Rams for nice compensation.
Bridgewater went 5-0 for the Saints when he filled in for Drew Brees after being hurt in just the second game of the season in 2019. He performed well and was a big fan favorite in New Orleans. The team will roll with Trevor Siemian as their starter, with Taysom Hill expected to play and see action after returning from a bad concussion injury from Week 5.
