Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints Made Call About Teddy Bridgewater

    The Saints apparently made a call to the Broncos regarding Teddy Bridgewater, but Denver held onto their starter.
    Author:

    You always find gems after the NFL's Trade Deadline has passed, and Sunday morning brought us one concerning the Saints and a familiar face. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, New Orleans asked the Denver Broncos about Teddy Bridgewater, a player the team was undoubtedly familiar with.

    Pelissero said, "The Broncos also had increase about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, including from the Saints, who just lost Jameis Winston for the season."

    He added that Denver never considered trading Bridgewater, as he's their starter for a team looking to make a playoff push. Although, that didn't stop them from trading Von Miller to the Rams for nice compensation.

    Read More

    Bridgewater went 5-0 for the Saints when he filled in for Drew Brees after being hurt in just the second game of the season in 2019. He performed well and was a big fan favorite in New Orleans. The team will roll with Trevor Siemian as their starter, with Taysom Hill expected to play and see action after returning from a bad concussion injury from Week 5.

    Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week

    USATSI_13440662
    News

    Report: Saints Made Call to Broncos on Teddy Bridgewater

    12 seconds ago
    Pre-Game Report (7)
    Game Day

    Week 9 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

    2 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (17)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 9: Saints Passing Attack vs. Falcons Pass Defense

    2 hours ago
    SNN NFL Top 5 Week 9
    Editorial / Opinion

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 9

    11 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (20)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 9: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Falcons Run Defense

    17 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (17)
    News

    Week 9: Saints Final Injury Report

    Nov 5, 2021
    Payton and Beckham
    News

    Rich Eisen asks, 'What About New Orleans?' for Odell Beckham Jr.

    Nov 5, 2021
    Siemian Expected to start
    News

    Saints QB Trevor Siemian Expected to Start vs. Falcons in Week 9, Per Report

    Nov 5, 2021