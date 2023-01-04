Cam Jordan took down NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance on Sunday against the Eagles.

The NFL announced Week 17's Players of the Week on Wednesday, which sees Saints defensive end Cam Jordan take down his fifth career NFC Weekly Honors.

It was a tremendous day for Jordan, who became the franchise's all-time sack leader on Sunday against the Eagles, notching 3 sacks on Gardner Minshew. It brings his season total up to 8.5, as he leads the New Orleans defense in sacks. It was the 27th multi-sack game of Jordan's career, who also became the sixth player since 1982 to have at least seven takedowns in 11 consecutive seasons.

The team has 46 sacks on the year, which is actually tied for fifth-best in the league. They've rivaled their output from last season, and have a chance to equal their 2019 output of 51 sacks.

