Saints Captains Carr, Davis Unite to Bring A Night Of Worship To The City
It's no secret that Saints players Demario Davis and Derek Carr are men of faith. Davis has used his platform multiple times following games to educate and preach and Carr recently made a special appearance at a local New Orleans church to preach a message, something that he does quite often back in Las Vegas.
Together, they're teaming up to bring A Night of Worship to the city of New Orleans at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. There will be worship led by Cece Winans and Tauren Wells.
In a recent press conference, Davis expounded on why this is happening. He said, "I think it's something that has been on my family's heart to do in the city for a while, but when you're talking about doing something like this and doing the first one of its kind, you got to make sure you do it right. It works well, mainly because of Derek (Carr) and who he is, an unbelievable person. I think everybody sees him as a player and the longevity he's had in his career and how a steady force as he's been as a player. But off the field, he's a phenomenal speaker and sharing the gospel, sharing his faith and living that out."
Carr approached Davis to get everything going, and they didn't want to miss the opportunity. Carr will also share a word and Davis will close out the evening. Davis called the event itself 'groundbreaking' and that it will show people unity.
"I think when you're a part of sports that's so unified it brings fans together of all different types of backgrounds. It brings players in the locker of all different types of backgrounds that you can be kind of immune to racial tensions, but racial tensions is a real thing that exists in our country, whether you're operating in spaces where it doesn't affect you so much, it's always happening around us, and I think when you have an African American as myself and a Caucasian as Derek kind of coming together and people being able to see our unity and our brotherhood, but what bonds us is our faith and how it's a natural solution to issues that are happening in the world. And I think that people are trying to find the answers to those things and we just have a chance to live that out."
It's a free event that will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets were made available on Friday morning, and they're also almost gone.