Breaking: Saints Quarterback Expected To Miss Multiple Games With Oblique Injury
Saints quarterback Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple games with the oblique injury he suffered in Monday night's loss to the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport. Saints News Network has heard similar information that Carr will miss time.
Carr suffered the injury late in the final quarter on a failed 4th Down play and was in pain afterwards. The initial belief was that it was that it was from a hit, but Carr said that it happened prior to that when he went to torque back for the pass and then got evaluated in the medical tent. Ultimately, it was determined that he could not continue because he 'couldn't do what he needed to do in the simplest form'.
Garofolo added that Spencer Rattler is a strong candidate to start in his absence, but Jake Haener would likely be the guy based on what we know. We'll see how this plays out, but the hits just keep coming for New Orleans.