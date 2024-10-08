Saints News Network

Saints: Carr's Explosive Play To Shaheed Results In A Touchdown

New Orleans Saints' first touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had another explosive play to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 43-yard touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs. Blake Grupe booted the point after attempt as the Saints inch closer, 10-7, in the 2nd quarter at 6:36 before halftime.

Carr had connected on 7 of 11 passes for 85 yards, one touchdown, and an interception for a 79.7 rating.

At this point of the game, New Orleans has 19 offensive plays for 112 yards.

