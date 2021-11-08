Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Injury Update on Monday Morning

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Saints: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Injury Update

    The NFL world and Who Dat Nation react to the injury update on Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
    Author:

    Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

    Gardner-Johnson's presence was missed in the late stages of the Saints-Falcons tilt Sunday afternoon. He left the contest after making a tackle and injuring his foot in the 2nd quarter. Sean Payton disclosed to the FOX sideline reporter that Gardner-Johnson "probably" would not return to game action; and, he did not.

    Before he exited the game with two combined tackles and one pass defended.

    Sean Payton did not share details on Gardner-Johnson's injury. He did mention to the media in yesterday's post-game press conference that he "keep you posted."

    MONDAY MORNING UPDATES

    On Monday morning's media call with Sean Payton, he did not disclose additional information on Gardner-Johnson's injury, per John Hendrix.

    Ceedy Duce posted a biblical scripture on his social media accounts:

    The key to his quoted scripture (New King James Version) are verses 19 and 20:

    19 - Many are the afflictions of the righteous,
    But the Lord delivers him out of them all.
    20 - He guards all his bones;
    Not one of them is broken.

    Ps. 34: 17-22 (New King James Version)

    Hopefully, it is a clue that Gardner-Johnson does not have broken bones in his foot.

    DR. CHAO UPDATE

    If CJGJ is out of action, New Orleans will turn to defensive back P.J. Williams to sub in the nickel packages.

    Dr. David Chao of Pro Football Doc tweeted the following update on Gardner-Johnson's injury:

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Saints backup strong safety and nickel corner, left with a turf toe injury and will not return to the game. By video, the 23-year-old jammed his foot into the turf while trying to make a tackle. 

    He walked off the field and was carted to the locker room with his cleat off, indicating a toe injury. The Saints fourth corner Ken Crawley is out for the game on the COVID reserve list. 

    Dr. David Chao - Pro Football Doc

