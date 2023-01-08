Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History

New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.

November 27, 2022; New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Olave joins Marques Colston (1,038-2006) and Michael Thomas (1,137-2016) as the only rookie 1,000-yard receiving seasons in franchise history. He's the only first-round draft pick to accomplish the feat in either receiving or rushing yards.

Entering today's season finale, Olave needed 156 yards to overtake Thomas' franchise record of receiving yards for a rookie. He finished the game with five catches for 60 yards, giving him 72 receptions for 1,042 yards on the year.

Olave was the 11th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was the third wideout chosen, the seventh offensive player selected, and the first of two first round picks by New Orleans.

