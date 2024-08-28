Saints Claim Former All-Pro RB Off Waivers, Per Report
The New Orleans Saints have claimed running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings, according to beat reporter Nick Underhill. One of the surprise cuts by the Vikings on Tuesday, Nwangwu was claimed less than 24 hours after being released.
New Orleans must add Nwangwu to their active roster, but must move a player off the active roster to do it. Upon setting their initial 53-man squad on Tuesday, the other backs on the Saints roster were Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims, and fullback Adam Prentice.
Nwangwu, 26, came to the Vikings as a fourth-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. Over his three-year career he's been used sparingly on offense. Over that span, he has just 27 rushes for 87 yards and six receptions for 30 yards with no offensive touchdowns.
Where Nwangwu is most valuable is as a kickoff returner. He has a career average of 27.6 yards per kickoff return, taking two back for touchdowns in 2021 and one for a score in 2022. His return abilities earned him a spot on the 2021 All-Rookie Team and All-Pro accolades in both 2021 and 2022.
New Orleans already has one All-Pro returner in WR Rashid Shaheed, who earned the honor last season. The addition of Nwangwu will allow the Saints to use Shaheed more sparingly on special teams, perhaps saving him for specific instances. Jordan Mims returned kickoffs for New Orleans during preseason, while WR Cedrick Wilson handled some punt return duties.
The offensive coordinator during Nwangwu's rookie year of 2021 with Minnesota was Klint Kubiak, the current offensive coordinator for the Saints. Rick Dennison, another offensive assistant with New Orleans, was a Senior Offensive Assistant with the Vikings at the time. Nwangwu had a career-best 61 rushing yards that season.
The 6'1" and 210-Lbs. Nwangwu is the first player the Saints have signed off waivers since cut down day. He should at least add another explosive element to the return game, especially with new kickoff rules in place this season.