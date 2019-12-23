Saints could earn NFC #1 Seed

The New Orleans Saints could earn the #1 seed and first-round bye if the following three scenarios occur on Monday Night Football and in Week 17.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16 - Minnesota Vikings defeats the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football; Week 17 - New Orleans Saints defeats the Carolina Panthers; Week 17 - Seattle Seahawks defeats the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

New Orleans could earn the #1 Seed in the National Football Conference for the second consecutive year. If so, the Saints will play their playoff games (provided they win) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Playing in the playoffs in front of the Saints fans and a raucous Superdome crowd will give the Saints home-field advantage. New Orleans under Sean Payton are 7-1 in home playoff games. The lone loss was in the 2019 NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints and Packers can earn first-round byes if both teams win their final games and San Francisco fall to the Seahawks on Sunday. If this scenario happens, Green Bay will leap into the #1 seed and the New Orleans will remain at #2 in the NFC. The Saints’ losses to the Rams, Falcons, and 49ers have come back to haunt the team. The Packers with 2 NFC losses will have a better record in the conference than Saints with 3 NFC losses.

New Orleans will root for the Vikings and/or Seahawks to prevail over the Packers and 49ers respectively to have a shot at a first-round bye. They cannot overlook winning on the road against their NFC South rival in Carolina on Sunday is part of the equation. New Orleans road to the Super Bowl at home will be better and warmer instead of traveling to either Lambeau Field or San Francisco outdoors in the January. However, in 2019, the Saints have a better road record (6-1) than home record (6-2). Their final road game will be against the Panthers on Sunday. Despite the negative views on dome teams, the Saints have been successful playing in adverse weather. In 2016 New Orleans won in Philadelphia in the 2016 Wild Card Playoff game, 25 degree weather, and grounded out 434 yards of total offense. This New Orleans team can win on the road in Green Bay, San Francisco, or Seattle.