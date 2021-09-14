Report: Saints Have 8 Confirmed COVID-19 Tests - 6 Coaches, Staff, and Player

The New Orleans Saints have multiple COVID-19 confirmed tests after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that New Orleans has "eight total cases with six offensive coaches, one nutritionist, and one player" confirmed with positive COVID-19 tests.

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton directs his team in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported five assistant coaches from the New Orleans Saints who tested positive for COVID-19 were all vaccinated.

Sean Payton also confirmed his entire coaching staff received COVID-19 vaccinations before the start of the regular season.

New Orleans plays in Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 19, for an NFC South match.

According to new NFL mandates, a team could forfeit a game, and players for both clubs would lose game checks.

In March of 2020, Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first prominent NFL figure to be infected with COVID-19. He openly chronicled his battle and became a proponent for the COVID-19 vaccinations. Louisiana has been ravaged by the cornavirus pandemic with 719,424 total cases, 13,241 deaths, and 2,200 new cases with 1,612 patients in hospitals as of Sept. 14.

The Saints News Network will provide more details on the COVID-19 outbreak within the Saints organization.