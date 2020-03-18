New Orleans Saints Day 2 Free Agency Recap

The news that future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady would be leaving the New England Patriots dominated day two of the negotiating period for NFL free agents and teams. By the end of the day, reports were that Brady would sign a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as early as today. The official start of NFL free agency is at 4 P.M. Eastern time this afternoon, but there were plenty of big names already on the move over the last two days. The New Orleans Saints have not yet agreed to terms with any free agents from outside the organization, but have made moves to keep some of their own talent. After re-signing defensive tackle David Onyemata and long snapper Zach Wood on Monday, let’s have a look at what the Saints accomplished on Day 2 of the free agent negotiating period.

Re-signed Quarterback Drew Brees

Sep 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Considered a formality, it still brought a sigh of relief to much of the team’s fan base once the Saints officially announced the deal with their legendary quarterback. Brees’ new contract is for an official $50 million dollars over the next two years, with a $23 million signing bonus and a salary cap hit of under $24 million for the team in 2020. Somewhat of a bargain, considering his production and the salaries of several other quarterbacks throughout the league.

Restructured Linebacker Kiko Alonso

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is defended by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans created valuable salary cap space while keeping a talented player in the 29-Yr old Alonso. Rumored to be a potential salary cut, Alonso agreed to a reduction of the last year of his contract, skimming his cap hit by $4 million dollars in 2020.

Keeping Alonso gives New Orleans a solid linebacking corps in 2020 despite the free agent loss of A.J. Klein to the Bills. Alonso will play alongside Alex Anzalone and All-Pro Demario Davis, with versatile veteran Craig Robertson and promising 2nd year player Kaden Elliss supplying depth.

Restructured Cornerback Patrick Robinson

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is defended by New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The most puzzling move of the New Orleans offseason was news that the team was restructuring the contract of Robinson, who was expected to be released after an atrocious 2020 season. Details of Robinson’s new deal have not yet been disclosed, but was done to save additional cap space for New Orleans. The Saints still have an obvious need at cornerback, which is thin behind starters Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

New Orleans lost another of their own free agents besides Klein when backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater agreed to terms with the division rival Carolina Panthers. Bridgewater’s contract is for three years and a reported $63 million dollars, where he will succeed Cam Newton as starting quarterback.

The Saints still have a handful of glaring team needs as they enter the first official day of free agency, including cornerback, guard, wide receiver, along with linebacker depth. Those needs could be addressed in the draft, but several talented free agents remain available. Among them are New Orleans starters guard Andrus Peat, cornerback Eli Apple, and safety Vonn Bell, who remain available and possibilities to return to the Saints.

