Report: Saints DE Marcus Davenport Back at Practice

According to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, New Orleans Saints DE Marcus Davenport practiced for the first time this preseason.

Davenport had opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list ((PUP) while dealing with a partially amputated pinky finger and rehabbing a shoulder injury.

Davenport is entering his fifth NFL season, all with the Saints. New Orleans drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas-San Antonio with the 14th overall selection. He has 21 sacks, 84 pressures, 24 tackles for loss, and 7 forced fumbles over his four-year career.

Davenport, who turns 26 on September 4, has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He’s missed 19 outings with various ailments, including seven contests last season.

Despite appearing in just 11 games, Davenport had the most productive year of his career in 2021. He finished with a career-high 9 sacks and 21 pressures, both second on the team, while adding 9 tackles for loss and forcing three fumbles.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) takes on Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A freakish athlete with tremendous strength at 6’6” and 265-Lbs., Davenport is a disruptive force rarely contained by a single blocker when he’s on the field. He’s an underrated run defender who also creates havoc on opposing quarterbacks and the versatility to play inside in some alignments.

Entering a contract year, Davenport will be a huge part of the Saints defensive plans in 2022.

