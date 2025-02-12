Saints News Network

Saints Defender Issues Strong Plea To Kellen Moore After Official Hiring

'We ain't playing none of that soft stuff'

Dakota Randall

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

It didn't take long for Kellen Moore to field requests from Saints players. In fact, his first came before he even officially agreed to become New Orleans' head coach.

Moore, previously offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired as the Saints' head coach on Tuesday. But reports of his imminent hiring leaked hours before Philly dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

After watching the Eagles defense overwhelm Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Saints cornerback Alontae Davis took to social media with a plea to his future head coach.

“Kellen Moore, we need the best defensive coordinator you can find that’s available,” Taylor said.

Taylor added: “Who you hire as defensive coordinator, he got to come crazy. We’re trying to play all that. We ain’t playing none of that soft stuff.”

Multiple reports indicate Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley is the leading candidate to become Moore's defensive coordinator. Whether that will satisfy Taylor and other Saints defenders remains to be seen.

As for New Orleans' offensive coordinator vacancy, Eagles assistant Kevin Patullo reportedly is under "strong" consideration for the role.

More NFL: Elite WR Prospect Lands With Saints In Latest Field Yates Mock Draft

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News