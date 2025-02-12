Saints Defender Issues Strong Plea To Kellen Moore After Official Hiring
It didn't take long for Kellen Moore to field requests from Saints players. In fact, his first came before he even officially agreed to become New Orleans' head coach.
Moore, previously offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired as the Saints' head coach on Tuesday. But reports of his imminent hiring leaked hours before Philly dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
After watching the Eagles defense overwhelm Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Saints cornerback Alontae Davis took to social media with a plea to his future head coach.
“Kellen Moore, we need the best defensive coordinator you can find that’s available,” Taylor said.
Taylor added: “Who you hire as defensive coordinator, he got to come crazy. We’re trying to play all that. We ain’t playing none of that soft stuff.”
Multiple reports indicate Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley is the leading candidate to become Moore's defensive coordinator. Whether that will satisfy Taylor and other Saints defenders remains to be seen.
As for New Orleans' offensive coordinator vacancy, Eagles assistant Kevin Patullo reportedly is under "strong" consideration for the role.
